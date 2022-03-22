Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to SR 57 and E Baseline Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They say a fully loaded, semi tractor-trailer and a 2010 Toyota Prius were involved in the crash.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Prius, who deputies say was a teen girl with serious injuries, including several broken bones.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

A witness to the crash told deputies the semi was heading south on SR 57 when the teen failed to yield on E Baseline Rd.

Deputies say there is no evidence either driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, but per state law, both drivers were tested.

The crash remains under investigation pending blood test results.

