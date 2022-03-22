Showers, Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Monday that featured the warmest day of the week as high temps pushed into the mid-70s. Rain returns with scattered thunderstorms with high temps in the mid-60s. The severe thunderstorm threat sets up south and west of the area. However, scattered thunderstorms will be packed with lightning. Rainfall potential 1 to 2.5 inches which may prompt minor flooding. Tonight, breezy with more rain as lows drop to 50-degrees.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with additional chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 60s behind southerly winds. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and cooler as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Scattered showers and breezy as temps drop 10-degrees below normal.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.