Several units called to McCutchanville house fire

Several units called to McCutchanville house fire
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several departments responded to a three-alarm house fire in McCutchanville.

It’s right at the corner of Maple Lane and Cherry Circle.

That’s across Highway 57 from the airport.

Our crew on scene tell us the fire appeared to be mostly on the second floor, toward the back of the house.

We’re told the family that lives there wasn’t home at the time.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

