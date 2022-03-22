Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.(Dubois County Prosecutor's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Huntingburg after a possible overdose investigation.

Officials with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office say first responders were called to a home on 1400 North Niehaus Trail for a possible drug overdose.

On Sunday, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by another agency about drug activity involving the people that live in that home on North Niehaus Trail.

Officers with the Huntingburg Police Department and deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the home on Monday.

Authorities say they found about 15 pounds of marijuana and 177 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. They also found around $11,000 in cash.

Marijuana seized from drug investigation in Huntingburg.
Marijuana seized from drug investigation in Huntingburg.(Dubois County Prosecutor's Office.)
Mushrooms seized in drug investigation in Huntingburg.
Mushrooms seized in drug investigation in Huntingburg.(Dubois County Prosecutor's Office.)

Alexis Seitz and Robert Shepherd III were arrested and charged with a list of drug-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sendaneo J. Wallace.
EPD: Man taken into custody after woman shot Monday morning
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
New stores opening at Eastland Mall
New businesses opening at Eastland Mall
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Update: Warrant issued for Newburgh stabbing suspect

Latest News

Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
School bus patrols stepping up in Gibson Co.
Waller Omer Bridge
Waller Omer Bridge back open in Union Co.
Green River District reports 10 new COVID deaths, 41 cases over past week