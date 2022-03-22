Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Huntingburg after a possible overdose investigation.

Officials with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office say first responders were called to a home on 1400 North Niehaus Trail for a possible drug overdose.

On Sunday, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by another agency about drug activity involving the people that live in that home on North Niehaus Trail.

Officers with the Huntingburg Police Department and deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the home on Monday.

Authorities say they found about 15 pounds of marijuana and 177 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. They also found around $11,000 in cash.

Marijuana seized from drug investigation in Huntingburg. (Dubois County Prosecutor's Office.)

Mushrooms seized in drug investigation in Huntingburg. (Dubois County Prosecutor's Office.)

Alexis Seitz and Robert Shepherd III were arrested and charged with a list of drug-related charges.

