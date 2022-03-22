Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sendaneo J. Wallace.
EPD: Man taken into custody after woman shot Monday morning
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
New stores opening at Eastland Mall
New businesses opening at Eastland Mall
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Update: Warrant issued for Newburgh stabbing suspect

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Police: Owensboro home shot Monday night
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban