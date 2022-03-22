Low COVID numbers, no new deaths in our part of Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, health officials in Indiana reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and nine new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,360 cases and 22,394 deaths.

The state map shows 12 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,192 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,846 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,233 cases, 231 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,649 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,526 cases, 57 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,617 cases, 139 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,214 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

