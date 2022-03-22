Birthday Club
KSP: Man crashes vehicle while running from trooper in Daviess Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a long list of charges after crashing during a chase.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper saw a car driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road Monday night.

That’s just east of Owensboro.

When the trooper turned around to investigate, they say the driver sped off and eventually flipped the vehicle.

Authorities tell us the driver then ran from the wreck, but the trooper was able to catch the suspect.

Officials discovered that the driver, 47-year-old Russell Igelheart, had two passengers with him. They say he wouldn’t let them out of the vehicle.

Igelheart faces several charges, including wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, unlawful imprisonment, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

