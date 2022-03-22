Hope Gallery in Newburgh hosting meet and greet Tuesday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hope Gallery in Newburgh is hosting a meet and greet to spread the word about how they’re helping people with disabilites.

The boutique is a non-profit that works to get people with developmental disabilities involved in their community.

Officials say they offer vocational training and all the items they sell are made by those people.

They say so far they have nine team members.

The team members have been learning tile making and creating mosaics.

This is their second location, the other being in Bargersville.

Tuesday’s meeting is meant to let the public know what they do and see if anyone wants to join them.

The meet and greet begins at 6 p.m.

