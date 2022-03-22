Birthday Club
Henderson Co. accepting proposals for Real ID, Regional Driver’s Testing site

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Fiscal Court is accepting proposals for a building renovation.

That’s according to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Officials say the renovation will be used to house the county’s Real ID office and Regional Driver’s Testing site.

The deadline is next Thursday, March 31 by 3 p.m.

Proposals will be opened in the fiscal courtroom and read aloud to the public.

They say late proposals will not be accepted.

