Henderson Co. accepting proposals for Real ID, Regional Driver’s Testing site

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Fiscal Court is accepting proposals for a building renovation.

That’s according to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Officials say the renovation will be used to house the county’s Real ID office and Regional Driver’s Testing site.

The deadline is next Thursday, March 31 by 3 p.m.

Proposals will be opened in the fiscal courtroom and read aloud to the public.

They say late proposals will not be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.