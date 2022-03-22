Green River District reports 10 new COVID deaths, 41 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 41 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 15.

Officials say of the new cases, 18 were in Daviess County, seven were in both Henderson and Ohio counties, three were in both Union and Webster counties, two were in McLean County and one was in Hancock County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included five residents of Daviess County, four residents of Henderson County and one resident of McLean County.

The district is now reporting an average of six cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,396 cases, 379 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,240 cases, 118 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,522 cases, 99 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,603 cases, 160 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,936 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,583 cases, 49 deaths

Union Co. - 4,270 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,394 cases, 26 deaths

