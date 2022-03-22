Birthday Club
GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports.

Opponents of the transgender sports bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s also signed a bill Monday eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.

Both measures faced opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that embraced what have become a pair of conservative causes nationwide.

Holcomb signaled support for the bill last month but said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

