Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams...
General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sendaneo J. Wallace.
EPD: Man taken into custody after woman shot Monday morning
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business
New stores opening at Eastland Mall
New businesses opening at Eastland Mall
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s
Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Update: Warrant issued for Newburgh stabbing suspect

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Police: Owensboro home shot Monday night
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban