Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update to a shooting that happened Monday morning on Riverside Drive.

39-year-old Sendaneo Wallace is accused of shooting his across the street neighbor and holding her hostage in her home before letting her go and trying to run from police.

We’re now learning the shooting happened at Jimmy Kemp’s home, and the woman shot was his fiancé Barbara.

Bullet holes are scattered inside and out of Jimmy Kemp’s home.

Kemp says he saw Wallace coming up the driveway, but had no idea what was about to unfold.

“When he come down through there, I seen him with a gun,” said Kemp. “When he raised his hand, I slammed the door. He started shooting. He just went crazy.”

Kemp says Wallace kicked the door in and started shooting inside the home.

“He yelled something, I think he said, ‘I’m gonna kill all of you,’ said Kemp. “It happened so quick.”

There are bullet holes throughout Kemp’s living room furniture.

Several of those bullets, hit Kemp’s fiancé, Barbara.

“Four holes in her legs. Four. She’s stable, but he got her four times,” Kemp said.

It’s something Kemp says he’d never saw coming.

“I thought he wouldn’t do it to me, because I’ve been good to him,” Kemp said.

Kemp owns several properties on Riverside Drive. One of them is Wallace’s home. Kemp started renting it out to him when he couldn’t qualify for a loan.

“It’s something I couldn’t even believe,” said Kemp. “And he tore up the house, we’ve been cleaning up glass where he shot glass out and everything.”

The damage extends throughout the home and into the backyard.

Kemp is left with shattered windows and broken blinds and unpaid bills for Wallace’s home.

“His light bill and water bill’s all due, but I can’t worry about that,” Kemp said.

But most of all, Kemp is grateful his fiancé made it out alive.

Wallace is being held on a $150,000 cash bond and is facing several charges.

Wallace was in court Tuesday, he now has a no-contact order and isn’t allowed within a mile of Kemp’s home.

Kemp says Barbara has been released from the hospital.

She’s expected to make a full recovery.

