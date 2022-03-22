Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning details about two of our major hospital systems adopting private police forces.

We spoke to Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin when Ascension and Deaconess both declined to comment after several weeks of trying to get some information about these private forces from each hospital.

Chief Bolin says he, along with many others, has been in talks with the two hospitals for over a year now about the interest of implementing their own police.

Chief Bolin says any private force still has to follow procedures and state statutes.

He says there are a few private forces here in Evansville already, including EVSC, the IU Med School and CSX Railroad.

The chief says while private forces could decide what their jurisdiction is and ask EPD not be involved at all, he says that’s not typically the case.

The private forces could end up needing something EPD has, like a SWAT team or a bomb dog.

He says EPD already works well with both Deaconess and Ascension’s current security team, and he doesn’t see that changing.

Chief Bolin says he sees it lessening the burden on EPD.

“Cause a lot of times there’s a lot of things a security guard can’t do, and if their own police agency can handle the drunken intoxicated person or having to arrest somebody like that then our officers don’t have to go respond to that. But if they get that drunken person fighting with them and they need a backup call, we’ll be there, or if they have a bigger thing,” Chief Bolin said. “So for me, it’s a win-win for the citizens of Evansville in that we don’t have to go to these initial runs but are more than welcome to help or assist when needed.”

Chief Bolin says neither hospital has their force just yet.

He says there are still plenty of meetings that still have to be had before anything is finalized.

The chief says the hospital’s funding source and their daily operating guidelines would be from their hospital staff just like EVSC’s force would be from their staff and board.

He says as far as the laws and the enforcement of laws, the constitution has to be followed by any officer, and ultimately the courts and judges make the decision if they’re doing it appropriately.

