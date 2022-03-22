Birthday Club
Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan now moving to the Colts

By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - It’s official, Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Matt Ryan, is the new Colts quarterback.

The trade follows the departure of Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders after only one season in Indianapolis.

After 14 seasons with the Falcons, the veteran QB enters a Colts team that has now seen five different week one starting quarterbacks under head coach Frank Reich -- the seventh in as many years for the program.

The Colts have been looking for a long-term fix for their Q-B status since Andrew Luck retired in 2019.

