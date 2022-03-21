Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

White House decides against sending gas cards to families

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House considered sending gas cards to families to help offset record-high gas prices before eventually deciding it’s not feasible.

A source familiar with the administration’s thinking said the Biden Administration is worried gas cards won’t work because of execution issues and fraud concerns.

The source said in the past, cards have been stolen from mailboxes.

They are studying the pros and cons of various other proposals to help Americans.

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.

The Biden Administration has already announced the release of oil from emergency stockpiles. It’s a coordinated action with the International Energy Agency.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Update: Warrant issued for Newburgh stabbing suspect
Sendaneo J. Wallace.
EPD: Man taken into custody after woman shot Monday morning
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge

Latest News

Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
FEMA logo
FEMA specialists available at SBA Business Recovery Centers
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel