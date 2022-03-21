Birthday Club
WATCH: Deer crashes through Franklin St. business

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A deer crashing through the front door of a Franklin Street business was caught on camera over the weekend.

Security cameras show the deer running down the street at 2 p.m. Sunday, then breaking through the glass of RJ Dental Lab. That’s in the block between 11th and 12th.

We’re told it ran up some stairs, getting blood on the walls and carpet, before quickly making its way back out of the door. There’s no word on where the deer went after that.

The business wasn’t open, and nobody was hurt.

Deer crashes through Franklin St. business(RJ Dental Lab)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

