Traffic pattern change set for Hwy 41 as crews work on Pigeon Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some changes are coming this week as crews continue to work on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41.

Starting Tuesday, southbound traffic on 41 will be directed to the Diamond Avenue exit.

Drivers will then turn left to merge back onto the ramp for southbound 41.

It’s the same pattern that was in place immediately after the bridge closed in 2020. That’s when a truck hit it and damaged it.

Workers are replacing pavement through mid-July.

