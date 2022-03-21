Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot
Sendaneo J. Wallace.
EPD: Man taken into custody after woman shot Monday morning
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
EXPLAINER: Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized, not with COVID-19
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
FILE - Rep. Don Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night.
Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Great Harvest Bread Co. in Evansville
Great Harvest Bread Co. reopening in Evansville
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges