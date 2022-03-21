Birthday Club
Police: High driver crashes during chase in Madisonville

Caleb Schumacher
Caleb Schumacher(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing several charges after a chase and crash in Madisonville.

Police say they spotted Caleb Schumacher, Friday, heading south on I-69.

They say he was speeding and crossed the center line, then the fog line. Officers say he almost caused a crash.

Police say they tried to pull him over, but he kept going and took the exit for Charleston Road. They say he sped, then took Highway 70 back towards Madisonville.

During the turn, police say he crashed.

They say he didn’t have a license and admitted marijuana was in the car and in his system.

Police say they found several bags of marijuana and paraphernalia in the car.

Schumacher was arrested and taken to jail.

