No COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co. for 10 days

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,142 cases and 22,385 deaths.

One interesting note, Monday marks the tenth day in a row that Vanderburgh County has gone without a COVID-19 related death.

The state map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, one new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,175 cases, 600 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,845 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,229 cases, 231 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,648 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,525 cases, 57 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,614 cases, 139 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,213 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

