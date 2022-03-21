No COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co. for 10 days

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,142 cases and 22,385 deaths.

One interesting note, Monday marks the tenth day in a row that Vanderburgh County has gone without a COVID-19 related death.

The state map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, one new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,175 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,845 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,229 cases, 231 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,648 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,525 cases, 57 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,614 cases, 139 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,213 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

