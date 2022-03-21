Nick Lee Wins Second Individual NCAA Wrestling Championship at Penn State

DETROIT, MI. (WFIE) - The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the guidance of head coach Cael Sanderson, added five individual champions to its 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championship team title. The Nittany Lions went a perfect 5-0 in the national finals to cap off a dominant weekend in Detroit.

Senior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), sophomore Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.), junior Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.) and junior Max Dean (Lowell, Mich.) all claimed individual championships in a Penn State Perfect final session.

Penn State won the team title earlier in the day, clinching during session 5 thanks in large part to All-American Greg Kerkvliet’s (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) big win in consolation semifinals. The Nittany Lions amassed 131.5 points, nearly 40 more than second place Michigan’s 95.0. Iowa finished third with 74.0.

Sanderson was named 2022 NCAA Championship Tournament Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after the tournament ended. Penn State entered the finals having already clinched the 2022 NCAA Championship. The title is Penn State’s 10th overall and the ninth since Sanderson’s arrival in Happy Valley for the 2009-10 season. The Lions have won nine of the last 11 contested NCAA championship tournaments (2020 was cancelled by the NCAA).

Senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), the No. 1 seed at 141, took on No. 15 Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina in the finals. Clarke came out firing and took Lee down quickly to open up a 2-1 lead after a quick Lee escape. After each wrestler attempted a throw, action returned to neutral, all in the first minute. Lee took the lead seconds later, taking Clarke down for a 3-2 edge with 1:30 left in the opening period. Lee then put together a strong ride, building up over 1:00 in riding time. Clarke got hit for a stall warning and Lee finished on top to lead 3-2 with 1:40 in time after one. Lee chose down to start the second and quickly escaped to a 4-2 lead. Lee added another takedown and opened up a 6-2 margin with 1:30 on the clock. The Lion worked his riding time over 2:00 while looking to turn the Tar Heel grappler. Lee picked up a stall point with :30 left and, finishing on top, led 7-2 with clinched riding time (3:09) after two. Clarke chose neutral to start the third period. Lee stayed on offense. He stepped back from a slight Clarke shot and then worked his way around him for another takedown and a 9-2 lead. Clarke added a late escape, but Lee’s dominance allowed him to roll to a 10-3 victory and become a two-time NCAA Champion. Lee went 5-0 in Detroit with a major and a pin. He ended his season with a 22-0 record. Lee leaves his final NCAA tournament as a five-time All-American and a two-time national champion. Lee ends his stellar Penn State career with a 118-13 record.

141: #1 Nick Lee, Sr.

Rd. 1: #32 Josh Mason, Bloomsburg – W, 15-3 maj. dec.

Rd. 2: #16 Quinn Kinner, Rider – W, 9-2 dec.

Qtrs: #8 Grant Willits, Oregon State – WBF (3:45)

Semis: #4 Real Woods, Stanford – W, 3-2 dec.

Finals: #15 Kizhan Clarke, North Carolina – W, 10-3 dec. - Champion

Here’s a breakdown of Lee’s matches that led up to the finals:

Lee took on No. 32 Josh Mason of Bloomsburg in the opening round. Lee took control of the match quickly, taking Mason down and to his back for a six-point burst in the opening :15. He upped his lead to 8-0 in the second and added four more back points to lead 12-0 after two. The Lion senior advanced to the second round with a 15-3 major including 3:58 in riding time. He battled No. 16 Quinn Kinner of Rider in his second-round match-up. Lee took a quick 2-1 lead with a takedown and added a second takedown and rideout to lead 4-1 with 1:58 in riding time after the first period. Lee added two more takedowns in the second and led 8-2 after two. With riding time clinched in the third, Lee worked his way to a 9-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals. Lee met No. 8 Grant Willits of Oregon State in the quarters. Lee took Willits down midway through the first period and controlled the action on offense for the rest of the period to lead 2-0 with 1:18 in riding time after one. Lee chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. He then pressed in on offense, turned a high double into a scramble and worked Willits’ back to the mat. After a bit of work, Lee got the fall at the 3:45 mark, moving to the semifinals and becoming Penn State’s first five-time All-American. He took on No. 4 Real Woods of Stanford in the semis at 141. The duo worked the center of the mat for the first minute-plus with each man taking slight shots on the NCAA logo. Lee broke through as action moved to the outside circle, using a low shot and finishing off a takedown to take a 2-0 lead at 1:04. Woods escaped to a 2-1 score at the :34 mark and action resumed in neutral. Leading 2-1, Lee chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Lee continued to press on offense, forcing Woods backwards and getting a stall warning called on him at the :15 mark. Woods chose down to start the third period trailing 3-1. Lee maintained control for the first minute, nearly turning Woods in the process. But the Cardinal scrambled out of control and escaped to a 3-2 Lee lead. Lee maintained pressure for the final seconds of the bout and rolled to the 3-2 victory, advancing to the NCAA finals once again.

This marks the second time Penn State crowned fully half, five, of a season’s national champions, going five-for-five in the NCAA finals. The Nittany Lions were also perfect in 2016 (Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall, Bo Nickal). The Nittany Lions went 5-0 in the national finals and finished the tournament with a 33-7 mark. Penn State collected 16.5 bonus points off seven majors, one technical fall and four pins. Since 2011, Penn State is 32-13 in the NCAA finals. Penn State has crowned 53 total national champions in its history, 34 under Sanderson. Penn State has had multiple national champions in all but three of Sanderson’s years as a head coach.

The Nittany Lions have won ten NCAA titles overall, owning a championship from 1953. The Nittany Lions won four-straight titles in 2011, ‘12, ‘13 and ‘14 and again in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19. Penn State has won nine of the last 11 contested NCAA Championships (all since Sanderson’s arrival at Penn State and he is in his 13th season this year).

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.