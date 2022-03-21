Birthday Club
New businesses opening at Eastland Mall

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few new businesses are opening this spring at Eastland Mall.

Mall officials shared postings over the weekend showing the owners of “Adore Boutique” and “Unicorn Palace” getting the keys to their new shops.

The posts didn’t give details on the businesses, but a search shows Unicorn Palace is listed as a tattoo and piercing shop. They call themselves “a unique ear piercing experience for ages 4 and up,”

The shop’s page says they’ll carry a big selection of ear piercing or body jewelry and everything unicorn.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

