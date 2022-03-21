Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 3/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A family pet died in an Evansville house fire over the weekend. Officials say the fire was accidental and the home was split up into three different apartments.

Russia is demanding Ukrainians in Mariupol surrender. They want them to lay down their guns in exchange for safe passage out of town.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heads to Capitol Hill for the start of her historic Senate confirmation hearing. She’s the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

A simple cup of coffee is helping some kids at Newburgh Elementary School get on solid ground. How a coffee shop at the school is helping children in the special education class learn important life skills.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Lisa Hope was a big part of the community in Muhlenberg County, so her teenage daughter put...
Cancer victim’s daughter organizes 5K run in mother’s honor
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

Traffic pattern change set for Hwy 41 as crews work on Pigeon Creek Bridge
Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire
Coffee shop at Newburgh Elementary helping students with life and work skills
Coffee shop at Newburgh Elementary helping students with life and work skills
Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire.
Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire