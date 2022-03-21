Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A family pet died in an Evansville house fire over the weekend. Officials say the fire was accidental and the home was split up into three different apartments.

Russia is demanding Ukrainians in Mariupol surrender. They want them to lay down their guns in exchange for safe passage out of town.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heads to Capitol Hill for the start of her historic Senate confirmation hearing. She’s the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

A simple cup of coffee is helping some kids at Newburgh Elementary School get on solid ground. How a coffee shop at the school is helping children in the special education class learn important life skills.

