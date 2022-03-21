Birthday Club
Match launches new app for single parents

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

