Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Splits Sunday DH with Walsh

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Taking on Walsh in their second weekend of conference action, the Panthers lit up the scoreboard in game one, winning 16-5 before falling 7-1 in game two.

KWC now sits at 2-16 (2-3 G-MAC) while Walsh is 5-6 (3-2 G-MAC).

--Game One--

Kentucky Wesleyan nearly matched their season high for runs (17) in the opening game against Walsh, going for 16 runs on 12 hits to win 16-5. Already holding a 9-1 lead after six, the Panthers scored seven runs in the seventh inning to put the game away for good.

Kyle Werries played like a man on a mission in the game, going 3-for-5 with four RBI’s, two runs scored, and hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Robert Chayka went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI’s, and Reece Puckett went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Werries, Jaret Humphrey, and Kyle Richardson each hit a home run in the game.

Seth Wright (1-2) was nearly untouchable, allowing just one run over seven innings of work while striking out seven Cavalier batters.

--Game Two--

Six runs in the opening inning by Walsh was to much for KWC to overcome as they fell 7-1 in game two.

Jaret Humphrey went 2-for-4 in the game, scoring the Panther’s lone run on a home run in the seventh inning.

Brayden Bush (0-5) struck out five in the loss.

The Panthers will face the Cavaliers tomorrow in the second doubleheader of the series. First pitch is set for noon.

