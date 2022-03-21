King Combest Wins Adidas Indoor National Title

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WFIE) - Owensboro 14-year old phenom, King Combest, competed in the Adidas Indoor Nationals, Saturday, at Virginia Beach.

He won the national championship, in the middle school division, of the 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.16 seconds.

It was another incredibly fast time for King Combest, but that’s not his personal best. That would be 7.08, in the 60-meter, earlier this year.

--Boys 60 Meter Dash Middle School Final Results--

1. Combest, King -- 8th grade -- Owensboro, KY, KY -- 7.16

2. Wimberly, Marquez -- 8th grade -- Byrd Sports, Orefiel -- 7.30

3. Edwards, Jericho -- 8th grade -- Elkin, Elkin, NC -- 7.41

4. Caudill, Peyton -- 8th grade -- Minford, Minford, OH -- 7.47

5. Peko, Matthew -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Mahwah, -- 7.59

6. Neuner, Rhodes -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Richmond -- 7.68

7. Murray, Brandon -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Haymarke -- 7.74

8. Pike, Dane -- 8th grade -- Perry, Perry, OH -- 7.74

