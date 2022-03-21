Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

King Combest Wins Adidas Indoor National Title

Combest wins with a time of 7.16 seconds
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WFIE) - Owensboro 14-year old phenom, King Combest, competed in the Adidas Indoor Nationals, Saturday, at Virginia Beach.

He won the national championship, in the middle school division, of the 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.16 seconds.

It was another incredibly fast time for King Combest, but that’s not his personal best. That would be 7.08, in the 60-meter, earlier this year.

--Boys 60 Meter Dash Middle School Final Results--

1. Combest, King -- 8th grade -- Owensboro, KY, KY -- 7.16

2. Wimberly, Marquez -- 8th grade -- Byrd Sports, Orefiel -- 7.30

3. Edwards, Jericho -- 8th grade -- Elkin, Elkin, NC -- 7.41

4. Caudill, Peyton -- 8th grade -- Minford, Minford, OH -- 7.47

5. Peko, Matthew -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Mahwah, -- 7.59

6. Neuner, Rhodes -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Richmond -- 7.68

7. Murray, Brandon -- 8th grade -- Unattached, Haymarke -- 7.74

8. Pike, Dane -- 8th grade -- Perry, Perry, OH -- 7.74

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Lisa Hope was a big part of the community in Muhlenberg County, so her teenage daughter put...
Cancer victim’s daughter organizes 5K run in mother’s honor
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

NJCAA Baseball Highlights: Frontier vs. Wabash Valley
NJCAA Baseball Highlights: Frontier vs. Wabash Valley
NCAA Softball Highlights: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Softball Highlights: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Softball Highlights: Drake vs. UE, Game 2
NCAA Softball Highlights: Drake vs. UE, Game 2
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Splits Sunday DH with Walsh