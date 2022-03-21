Jack’s Stacks collects over 800 books

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Earlier this month we told you about a book drive to honor a 12-year-old who passed away after fighting cancer.

“Jack’s Stacks” was started by the parents of Jackson Roark, a Daviess County boy who lost his battle to cancer in July.

Holly and Dave Roark hoped to collect 319 books by March 19, Jackson’s birthday.

Holly says they got more than 800 books, shattering their goal.

One of Jackson’s favorite things to do was read, and now the Roarks can pass on his love for reading to others at local schools.

