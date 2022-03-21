Great Harvest Bread Co. reopening in Evansville
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signs posted at Great Harvest Bread Company show they are opening back up in May.
It also shows they are looking for employees.
The business on Metro Avenue, off of Virginia, has been closed since late last year.
Their website lists them at “temporarily closed.”
The business sells bread, sandwiches, soups, salads, and other bakery items.
