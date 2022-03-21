FEMA specialists available at SBA Business Recovery Centers

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - FEMA Individual Assistance specialists are now staffing the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Business Recovery Centers to help survivors recovering from the December tornadoes.

With the March 18-19 closing of the remaining Disaster Recovery Centers, FEMA wants to ensure that disaster survivors can still speak to a specialist in person, update information in their accounts and receive referrals to federal, state and community programs and assistance.

Beginning the week of March 21, an Individual Assistance specialist is available for one week at each of the following SBA Business Recovery Centers:

Hopkins County : Hopkins County Emergency Management, 130 N. Franklin St., Madisonville, KY 42431

Opens 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 22; regular hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday

The center will be closed for one day, Monday, April 4.

Warren County : Western Kentucky University Business Accelerator Center, Room 118, 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday to Friday.

W arren County : Kummer/Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Opens 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 22; regular hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday

Even with the closings of the Disaster Recovery Centers, help is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is also so important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service when you call the FEMA Helpline, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For more information on Kentucky's recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.

