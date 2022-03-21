Evansville Rescue Mission set to reopen dining room to public on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission plans to reopen the Atrium Dining Room to outside guests on Monday.

Tracy Gorman, president and CEO for Evansville Rescue Mission, says this is a major milestone as the dining room will reopen exactly two years after it was first closed due to COVID-19. Gorman says the dining room has adequate protocols and procedures in place to keep guests safe.

Evansville Rescue Mission used “Grab and Go” program to continue feeding people, but now they feel the time is right to welcome people back in person.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.