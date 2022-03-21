Evansville Rescue Mission dining room reopens after closing for 2 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dining room is back open to outside guests at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Officials say it was closed two years ago, because of Covid-19.

The business used a “Grab and Go” program to continue feeding those in need.

In January, they began hosting dinners in the Centennial Center to slowly welcome people back.

Executive director of advancement, Kyle Gorman says the time is right to return to normal operation.

“It’s something that some of our staff has actually been pushing for a little bit, to get everybody back in; now only for easement of everybody, but as a part of what we do,” Gorman says. “We want to be open-armed to everybody, and the best way to do that is if they’re in here with us.”

The dining room is now open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Masks are still required while in line to get food.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.