Evansville church donates buckets full of necessities to Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church is collecting buckets full of supplies to send to Ukrainian refugees.

Items like potholders, sponge scrubs, shampoo, and matches. Regular household items you don’t really think about, until you no longer have them.

Church members at Washington Avenue Church of Christ have filled buckets with those household items and toiletries, all to send to the people in need in Ukraine, all paid for and donated by the congregation.

“My wife actually saw it at another congregation in Lexington, they were having this event,” said Elder Doug Egerton with WACOC. “She thought it would be a good idea, or a good opportunity for us to serve the Lord.”

The buckets are being donated through Healing Hands International out of Nashville, Tennessee, which has resources to send these necessities, food and first aid to Ukraine.

“You can imagine from what we’ve all seen on TV how those might be needed,” Egerton said.

Starting off as just an idea, church leaders thought they would maybe get around 10 buckets. They are now getting ready to send 51 buckets full.

“We have a history of being very generous, and that’s not bragging in any way. We just have a lot of people with good hearts in the congregation here that want to help out,” Egerton said.

Egerton and his wife headed to Nashville to deliver the buckets Sunday.

There are ways people can still donate through Healing Hands if they want to help.

