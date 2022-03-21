Division II Men’s Elite Eight starts Tuesday at the Ford Center
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More basketball is set to hit downtown Evansville Tuesday.
The NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight will kick off at the Ford Center.
There’s a pre-tournament news conference Monday afternoon.
It’s the 27th year the city is hosting the tournament.
Officials say it puts the city into the national spotlight.
For a limited time, single-session tickets are just $10 at the Ford Center box office.
The promotion will last until Monday night at 5.
