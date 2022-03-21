Birthday Club
Division II Men’s Elite Eight starts Tuesday at the Ford Center

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More basketball is set to hit downtown Evansville Tuesday.

The NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight will kick off at the Ford Center.

There’s a pre-tournament news conference Monday afternoon.

It’s the 27th year the city is hosting the tournament.

Officials say it puts the city into the national spotlight.

For a limited time, single-session tickets are just $10 at the Ford Center box office.

The promotion will last until Monday night at 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

