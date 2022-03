EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us officers were called to a hostile environment in Evansville Monday morning.

They say they received a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive around 8 a.m.

Officials say several units are on scene, including AMR.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

RIGHT NOW: Evansville dispatchers say there is a heavy police presence on East Riverside Drive near S. Alvord.



We're told they were called out there for a shots fired/hostile environment run.@14News has a crew on the way there. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.