Deputies: Man arrested after leading authorities on chase while 2.5x legal alcohol limit

Mason Hart.
Mason Hart.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a 26-year-old Evansville man was about two and a half times the legal limit while leading deputies on a chase in Vanderburgh County Saturday night.

Officials say they tried to pull over a truck on Nurrenbern Road after it nearly hit a deputy’s vehicle.

They say the driver ended up leading deputies on a chase throughout Broadway Avenue and Nurrenbern.

According to an affidavit, the driver pulled onto Nolan Avenue from Red Bank Road and finally stopped.

Authorities then took Mason Hart into custody.

During a search of his truck, deputies say they found about 11 grams of marijuana, an open can of Bud Light and a cooler of Bud Light in the truck’s bed.

They say they could smell alcohol on Hart’s breath.

Officials say he blew a .204 on a portable breath test.

Hart is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

