EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A coffee shop at Newburgh Elementary is helping students with life and work skills.

The assistant principal, Kris Warner, tells us it’s called Solid Grounds Coffee Shop: Establishing Skills For Life.

Every week, students in the special education class will head down to the gymnasium with program assistants and some students from fifth grade to start making pre-ordered coffee for staff.

Warner says starting the coffee shop became a way for the school to provide a weekly opportunity to apply direct life and work skills for the students within school walls.

Students learn how to make coffee, tea and hot cocoa.

They measure, add creamer, add flavors, stir the drinks, put the lids on the cups, deliver the coffee to the different rooms around the building, take the money and give correct change.

They also get to clock in and out to be paid with “classroom money” they can spend in the classroom economy.

Warner tells me this idea really all started once the pandemic hit.

“Once a month prior to COVID, they would go out in the community and practice all of these skills,” Kris Warner said. “Well, then COVID hit and everything stopped. We also have a social and emotional learning team here in the building who focuses on the social and emotional health of not only the students and the staff. So as we were brainstorming ideas, how could we continue to improve morale, the idea came up that we could start this coffee shop that would not only provide a service to the teachers and staff but also provide this opportunity within our own walls for our students.”

Coffee shop at Newburgh Elementary helping students with life skills - Pt II

I’m told the most amazing part about all of this is the community support they’ve received - especially from the Newburgh Starbucks.

Warner says they provided the school’s coffee shop with coffee beans and all of the syrups they would need to get started.

They also sent a staff member to the school to help them set up the layout of the coffee shop and to finalize the recipes for the drinks.

We’re told the Starbucks location has continued to replenish the supplies they’ve used since they’ve been open for about a month.

Coffee shop at Newburgh Elementary helping students with life skills - Pt III

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.