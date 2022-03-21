Coalition meets to discuss CenterPoint bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A coalition has been formed in response to the recent high utility bills from CenterPoint Energy.

The group is called “Energy for All” and it consists of 14 advocacy groups from across Southwest Indiana. They met Monday morning online to discuss their demands of CenterPoint.

Members say they’re challenging CenterPoint to lower their rates, provide full transparency on the details of the billing process, and promise a clean energy future.

Members say they’re burdened by the high bills from this past winter, and they think it’s only going to get worse.

One of the biggest concerns is CenterPoint’s recent request to increase customers rates to cover more than $800 million to build two gas plants and a pipeline.

They say if CenterPoint gets approval to build the investments, it will not only cost all customers more on their monthly bill, but be environmentally harmful.

Members discussed more efficient ways they say the company could provide affordable and cleaner energy. They also shared their frustrations by saying the increase they see on their bills isn’t because of CenterPoint alone.

“Obviously it’s CenterPoint that we want to hold accountable, but I also sort of wanted to lift up the idea of this accountability of legislators,” said Campaign Representative Wendy Bredhold.

“All those we elect work for us, and it’s time for the people in Southwestern Indiana to stand up and remind them of that,” said CAJE Lead Organize Amy DeVries.

Ultimately, the coalition members are most concerned about the vulnerable people in the community who are living in low income housing and are still struggling to pay their past bills. Some members say that CenterPoint offering payment assistance isn’t the answer.

“Our bills may be going down as things warm up, but people are still on the hook for bills that they have been unable to pay. There needs to be something more than just charity,” said DeVries.

“We wouldn’t need those assistance programs if we had reasonable rates,” said another member.

CenterPoint sent us the following statement:

CenterPoint Energy recognizes higher natural gas bills this winter heating season have impacted many of our southwestern Indiana customers. As we have continued to share information on the factors impacting bills, such as higher natural gas prices nationwide and new rates that impact the portion of a customer’s bill more dependent on natural gas usage, CenterPoint Energy is also exploring measures to continue assisting customers and enhance their overall experience with the company.

We welcome productive, thoughtful engagement with our customers and other stakeholders and remain committed to providing safe, reliable service in the most cost-effective manner possible. As a reminder, CenterPoint Energy has suspended disconnections for all Indiana residential customers through May 31, 2022. Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-227-1376 if they need to discuss their options.

