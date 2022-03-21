Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A home split into apartments caught fire in Evansville Sunday night.

Fire officials say this happened around 5 on Culver Drive.

Officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming from an upstairs window.

Fire crews say three of the apartments were rented out. They say no one was home at the time.

However, they say a cat died.

Fire crews say the Red Cross was called in to help.

Investigators say it was an accidental electrical fire.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.