Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A home split into apartments caught fire in Evansville Sunday night.
Fire officials say this happened around 5 on Culver Drive.
Officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming from an upstairs window.
Fire crews say three of the apartments were rented out. They say no one was home at the time.
However, they say a cat died.
Fire crews say the Red Cross was called in to help.
Investigators say it was an accidental electrical fire.
