Cat dies in Evansville apartment fire
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A home split into apartments caught fire in Evansville Sunday night.

Fire officials say this happened around 5 on Culver Drive.

Officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming from an upstairs window.

Fire crews say three of the apartments were rented out. They say no one was home at the time.

However, they say a cat died.

Fire crews say the Red Cross was called in to help.

Investigators say it was an accidental electrical fire.

