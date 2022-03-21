Bright Skies, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps surge into the lower 70s behind southerly winds.

Rain will move in late tonight through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The severe thunderstorm threat sets up south and west of the area. Rainfall potential 1 to 2.5 inches of rain which may prompt minor flooding. Breezy and cooler with high temps in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with additional chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 50s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.