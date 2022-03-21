Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Bright Skies, Warmer

Tuesday: Alert Day
14 First Alert 3/21
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps surge into the lower 70s behind southerly winds.

Rain will move in late tonight through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The severe thunderstorm threat sets up south and west of the area. Rainfall potential 1 to 2.5 inches of rain which may prompt minor flooding. Breezy and cooler with high temps in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with additional chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 50s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge
Lisa Hope was a big part of the community in Muhlenberg County, so her teenage daughter put...
Cancer victim’s daughter organizes 5K run in mother’s honor
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots...
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert 3/21
14 First Alert 3/21
Alert Day WFIE.
Breezy and warmer Monday, on alert for heavy rain Tuesday
14 First Alert 3/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/20 at 10pm
Alert Day WFIE.
Spring starts with a warm-up, Alert Day for flooding Tuesday