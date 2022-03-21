Alert Day Tuesday for possible heavy rain and flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was the first full day of spring, and it was beautiful! Temperatures climbed into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. However, rain and cooler weather are on the way, and we are on alert for possible heavy rain and flooding Tuesday.

Our weather will remain pleasant through the evening hours with temperatures falling back out of the 70s and through the 60s, but we will see increasing clouds we head into the night, and rain will start moving in from the west around midnight.

By Tuesday morning rain will spread across the entire Tri-State, and our temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain will remain likely on and off throughout the entire day Tuesday, and our temperatures will remain in the 50s for most of the day, only briefly breaking into the lower 60s.

It looks like any chance of severe storms will stay well to our south, but heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible here in the Tri-State, especially late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. In total, most of us will pick up 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, which may cause minor flooding in low-lying and poorly-drained areas.

The widespread and heavy rain will taper off to the east Tuesday night, but the low pressure system bringing us that rain will take its time clearing our region. Lighter, scattered showers will remain possible on and off throughout the day Wednesday, and a few showers may wrap around on the backside of this system Thursday. Friday and Saturday look mostly dry, but I cannot completely rule out a stray shower even then.

Temperatures will top out in the low 60s Wednesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. High temperatures will remain in the 50s through the weekend before warming back into the 60s to start next week.

