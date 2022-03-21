Birthday Club
Aces Baseball Swept by Northwestern in Sunday Doubleheader

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along the shore of Lake Michigan for the weekend, the University of Evansville baseball team dropped its doubleheader with Northwestern, 10-4 and 8-1, on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.

”Tough day at the yard. We are in the middle of a long road trip and it showed,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “We didn’t do enough in any facet of the game to be competitive. We need to regroup for two mid-week games on the road.”

Game One: Northwestern 10, Evansville 4

It was the Wildcats who jumped on the board first with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning, but Evansville answered just a half inning later as Evan Berkey ripped a double to left, scoring Brendan Hord. A critical moment in the contest occurred in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded with two outs. The Aces starter Shane Gray induced a groundout that came back to him, but Gray bobbled it and in a hurry to get the runner at first, missed the throw, allowing three runs to score.

The Aces tallied single runs in the third, fourth, and eighth innings, but Northwestern’s offense added three more in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth as the Wildcats captured the 10-4 win.

Game Two: Northwestern 8, Evansville 1

The Aces offense looked got off on a much better foot to start the game as Mark Shallenberger drove the first pitch he saw over the right field wall, earning a 1-0 advantage for Evansville. After a pair of solid innings on the mound, sophomore Nick Smith ran into trouble in the third following a pair of leadoff walks. The Wildcats would end up scratching across five runs in the inning, grabbing a 5-1 lead.

Just an inning later, Northwestern added two more runs to boost its lead to 7-1. In the top of the fifth, Evansville generated an opportunity for itself with runners on first and second with one our. Looking to battle back into the contest, Shallenberger was picked-off at first and Scherry struck-out to end the threat for the Aces.

Northwestern would add one more run in the seventh and Evansville was unable to make a run at the Wildcats lead as the home side captured the 8-1 win.

Its a busy week ahead for the Aces, beginning with a Tuesday contest at Western Kentucky, before another midweek matchup on Wednesday against SIUE before heading to Bloomington, Ind. for a three-game set on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Indiana.

