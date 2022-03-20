Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was injured after a crash between his scooter and a car on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at Locust Street and SE Martin Luther King Boulevard, which is located near the Ford Center.

Evansville police say the man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered to be too serious.

Officers say no drugs or alcohol are suspected and they do not anticipate any charges at this time.

