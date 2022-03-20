Birthday Club
Ky. Wesleyan Softball Drops Conference Openers at Trevecca

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing a tough Trevecca Nazarene team Saturday afternoon, the Panthers couldn’t repeat their success they found earlier this week, falling 11-2 and 9-0 in doubleheader action. 

The Trojans now move to 16-7 (2-0 G-MAC) while KWC drops to 7-21 (0-2 G-MAC).

MaKenna Page led the Panthers for the day by going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Hannah Scheberle notched an RBI on a single in the fifth inning of game one. 

The Panthers will continue conference play next week when they host Walsh on Friday and Malone on Saturday for back-to-back doubleheaders. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. both days.

