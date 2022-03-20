Birthday Club
Jasper man facing domestic battery charge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say they arrested a man for domestic battery on Saturday morning.

Officials say they responded to a call of a physical domestic dispute just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw the man, later identified as 18-year-old Jake Rose, beating another man.

Police say they had to separate Rose from the victim. Officers concluded that Rose was intoxicated before taking him into custody.

He is charged with domestic battery and underage drinking.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

