Group organizes protest to oppose CenterPoint Energy’s price increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Protestors gathered on the Evansville riverfront to protest CenterPoint Energy on Sunday.

This was the latest of several protests against CenterPoint and its rising prices. It was a small protest, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t making their voices heard, as they continually shamed CenterPoint for what they believe are rates that are high than the public should have to pay.

“With CenterPoint, we feel there’s no consistency, they are gouging people,” protestor Travis Mulkey said. “They are a monopoly so we have no option, but they just do not want to compromise. So we are doing this for the people of Evansville and the community.”

Mulkey says they are not associated with any particular group, they are just unhappy with CenterPoint’s rates.

