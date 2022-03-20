Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Group organizes protest to oppose CenterPoint Energy’s price increase

Protestors gathered on the Evansville riverfront to protest CenterPoint Energy on Sunday.
Protestors gathered on the Evansville riverfront to protest CenterPoint Energy on Sunday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Protestors gathered on the Evansville riverfront to protest CenterPoint Energy on Sunday.

This was the latest of several protests against CenterPoint and its rising prices. It was a small protest, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t making their voices heard, as they continually shamed CenterPoint for what they believe are rates that are high than the public should have to pay.

“With CenterPoint, we feel there’s no consistency, they are gouging people,” protestor Travis Mulkey said. “They are a monopoly so we have no option, but they just do not want to compromise. So we are doing this for the people of Evansville and the community.”

Mulkey says they are not associated with any particular group, they are just unhappy with CenterPoint’s rates.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot
Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold
Montoya Smith
Former licensed aid at Evansville health center charged with neglect
Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests
Toyota Plant in Gibson Co. to face production pauses next month

Latest News

Police lights
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville
Garry Neal
DCSO: Man arrested after found passed out in car, leads police on chase
Lisa Hope was a big part of the community in Muhlenberg County, so her teenage daughter put...
Cancer victim’s daughter organizes 5K run in mother’s honor
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville
Man taken to hospital following crash involving scooter in downtown Evansville