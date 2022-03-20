Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Sunday evening.

Officials say this is located in the area of Jackson and Evans Avenue in Evansville.

