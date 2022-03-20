Birthday Club
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired in Evansville

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Sunday evening.

Officials say this is located in the area of Jackson and Evans Avenue in Evansville.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

