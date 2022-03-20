DCSO: Man arrested after found passed out in car, leads police on chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Daviess County after Central Dispatch received a complaint that a male subject appeared to be passed out behind the steering wheel of a car.

They say it happened around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, the man was in his car at the intersection of US231 and Burton Road.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived on scene, and when the man woke up realizing there was a deputy at his car, he drove off.

The suspect lead police on a chase for several miles including through Southeastern Parkway, Scotty Lane, Fairview Drive, Old Hartford Road and back on to US231.

Officials say the suspect was traveling too fast when approaching the intersection of Ward Road and KY764 and went into a driveway in the 9900 block of KY764. The suspect continued on and hit a 16′-20′ trailer and due to the damage and heavy mud, the vehicle got stuck.

According to the press release, the suspect then attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Garry Neal.

Garry Neal (Daviees County Detention Center)

Neal was arrested on five outstanding warrants and numerous charges from the pursuit including reckless driving, fleeing police and driving under the influence suspended.

Officers say no injuries were reported.

