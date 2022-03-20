Cancer victim’s daughter organizes 5K run in mother’s honor

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Lisa Hope was a big part of the community in Muhlenberg County, and her teenage daughter put together a way for the community to honor her.

“Mom was everyone’s friend,” Caroline Hope, Lisa’s daughter said. “She was a happy person. She was always uplifting, funny, very funny.”

A few years ago, Lisa had been dealing with stomach pain. She finally went to the hospital, and on November 11, 2019, Lisa was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, which had already spread to three different parts of her body.

22 months later, on September 4, 2021, she was gone. In the time since, Caroline, who was only 16 years old when her mom was diagnosed, has been trying to come up with a way to honor her, and she did just that on Saturday morning.

In just three weeks, Caroline put together a 5K run, something her mother used to enjoy doing. She says it was filled with friends, family and well-wishers from the community.

“Everybody was there today, and just smiles and happy tears,” Nicholas Hope, Lisa’s son and Caroline’s brother said. “It was amazing.”

When Caroline first had the idea, she set the goal of getting 100 people to participate. In the end, they had over 200. All the money they raised is going to colorectal cancer research, and they exceeded that goal too.

“When we first started this, I was thinking if we can raise $1,000 that will be great,” Caroline said.

Instead, they raised about $20,000. Caroline says people she met there who regularly run 5K events say this was one of the biggest they have seen in Muhlenberg County.

The Hope family is still working to adjust to the loss of Lisa, but Tracy, Lisa’s husband, says he sees flashes of her in Caroline.

“You know, when Caroline started talking about doing this, I expected it to go this way,” Tracy said. “She’s just like her mama.”

The success of the 5K has made the Hope family want to make it an annual event.

