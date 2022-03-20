Breezy and warmer Monday, on alert for heavy rain Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A beautiful start to spring today with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but we remain on alert for possible heavy rain and flooding Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning.

We will see more clouds on and off throughout the day Monday, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. Monday will also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the south at around 6 to 12 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air will help push our temperatures into the lower 70s Monday afternoon!

Rain will move in from the west late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and rain is likely on and off throughout the entire day Tuesday. Some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, but it looks like any chance of severe storms will stay well to our south.

In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, with the highest totals south of I-64. That may cause minor flooding issues in low-lying and poorly-drained areas, which is why I added an Alert Day Tuesday.

While the risk of heavy rain will be focused on Tuesday, the low pressure system bringing us this rain will take its time moving out of our region. Scattered showers will remain possible throughout Wednesday, and a few isolated showers may still wrap around on the backside of this system Thursday.

Along with that rain, we will also see some cooler temperatures. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s, then our highs will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only reaching the lower 50s, then we will rebound into the mid 50s for the end of the week under a mix of sun and clouds.

